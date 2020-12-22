SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery from Tuesday evening.
According to the police department, a suspect walked into the Vital Federal Credit Union on Asheville Highway and handed a teller a written note. The suspect was given cash by the teller and escaped on foot, running towards the Smith's Animal Hospital.
SPD say officers and the K-9 unit searched the area but were unable to located the suspect. They believe the suspect was able to flee the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Police described the suspect to be 5'9" to 5'10" with a thin to medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black camouflage mask, red gloves, and white tennis shoes. The logo on the back of the hoodie said, “NOTHING BUT NET.”
The Spartanburg Police Department say this is an ongoing investigation and they are requesting information from the public to help identify this suspect.
Information on any incident can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or text information to our TIP Line at 864.573.0000.
