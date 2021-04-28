GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greer Police Department is responding to a crash that happened in front of Riverside High School.
According to dispatch, the call for a crash in front of the school came in at approximately 8:45 a.m.
Dispatch says Greer PD is currently on scene working the crash.
FOX Carolina crews are on the way to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
