ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said Wednesday, a reward is being offered as officers continue to seek answers in an unsolved deadly shooting from earlier this month.
Lt. Brandon Moore with APD says they got the call just before 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 9 about a man with a gunshot wound in a unit at the Hillcrest Apartments on Atkinson Street. Officers say they found 24-year-old Jailyn Dumari Morton and had him transported to Mission Hospital for treatment. However, police say that Morton died at the hospital.
The APD Criminal Investigation Section is continuing to investigate Morton's death and said a reward of up to $1,000 is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 to qualify for the reward.
MORE NEWS - Sheriff: Suspect in custody after firing at deputies 12 times during standoff in Rutherford Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.