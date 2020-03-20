GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said Friday the city of Greenville is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest for vandalism at Gower Park.
The graffiti was discovered when Parks and Recreation crews arrived Thursday morning.
Police said graffiti was found on the tennis court rebounder wall, sidewalks between the tennis and basketball courts, backboards of basketball hoops, a playground slide, and the Army tank.
One of the bathrooms at Gower Park was also recently damaged when vandals tore a paper towel dispenser off the wall and threw it in a toilet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime (864-232-7463).
MORE NEWS - US Small Business Administration to offer disaster assistance to SC business owners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.