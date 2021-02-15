Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, officers with the Greer Police Department were called to a crash that left multiple telephone poles and powerlines laying in the roadway.
We're told the accident happened around 7:20 a.m. on Westmoreland Road near Nature Trail Drive. Police say the vehicle involved was a Honda that ran off the roadway striking a power pole. We're told that pole toppled over, taking two other power poles with it and several power lines in the process.
Greer police are requesting that drivers exercise extreme caution when driving in the area due to the downed power lines. We're told Westmoreland Road is closed down. Drivers can detour through the Bent Creek subdivision using Marcie Rush Lane.
Officers say it could be several hours before the roadway is reopened. We'll update once we hear the roadway is reopened.
Police tell us the driver of the Honda was transported to the emergency room with possible injuries.
