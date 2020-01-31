UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said an 80-year-old school janitor was arrested for having a knife at school after he was seen using the knife in a joking manner with a kindergarten student.
It happened Thursday at Foster Park Elementary.
Police said Alferd Walker was seen joking with a student after the student reportedly used too many paper towels when drying his hands. During the exchange, police said Walker pulled out a closed pocket knife, held the closed knife in his hand, and made a dragging motion across his neck before telling the K-4 student, “I will slit your throat.” The student then, reportedly, replied “I will punch you in the nose.”
Police said there was no threat of violence and the exchange was friendly, but the principal asked the SRO to take action because knives are not allowed on school property.
Walker was arrested and charged with assault and battery third degree and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
