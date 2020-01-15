Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville were called to the scene of a fatal collision Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, around 5:12 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash along New Leicester Highway.
Police say a driver, identified as 66-year-old Kishiko Araya Adams, was trying to turn left from Heritage Drive onto N.C. 63 when she was struck by a car traveling north on N.C. 63.
Officers say Adams was transported to Mission Hospital, but died from her injuries.
