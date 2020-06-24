Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are investigating following a shooting that killed one person, and injured two others.
Police say around 9:02 p.m. they responded to Walton Street Park and found a man, identified as 25-year-old Kevon Tyshawn Ailes, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say Ailes was transported to Mission Hospital, but died from his injuries.
Following the shooting, two more victims suffering from gunshots arrived at Mission Hospital with life threatening injuries. One of the victims was treated and released, the other remains in the hospital at this time.
Police say they have identified and interviewed several persons of interest in the case, and detectives are working to determine if this incident is related to a shooting at the same park Monday night.
If anyone has any information on either the June 22 or June 23 shootings in Walton Street Park they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
