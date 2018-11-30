Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a woman who went missing on October 25 has been found safe.
Police said that Brandy Nichole Boduch had been last seen in the area of Rock Hill Road. They said she may be travelling in a silver Hyundai.
Just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, police said Boduch has been found and was safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.