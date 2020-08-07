Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say a man who hadn't communicated with his family in weeks has been found safe after he was reported missing on July 28.
According to Asheville Police, Jeffrey Allen Johns, Jr. was last in contact with his family at the beginning of July, but hadn't been heard from since.
Johns is described as being 35-years-old, standing 5'11" tall and weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Johns has multiple tattoos including "JAJ" on his left harm, a skull on his right arm, a Pittsburgh Steelers emblem on his right hand and "LICIA" on his neck.
Police didn't elaborate on where Johns was, only saying he had been located and is safe.
