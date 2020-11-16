Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A teen in Asheville is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted family members and brandished a large knife.
According to Asheville Police, 18-year-old Daniel Bradley Ingle, was arrested around 11 p.m., Friday night.
Police say they were called to a home on Erskine Street for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers say they discovered Ingle assaulted and threatened two family members, brandished a large knife at them and damaged a number of items in the home.
Police say Ingle was taken into custody a short distance from the home without incident.
Ingle is charged with the following:
- Assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)
- Assault on a female
- Communicating threats
- Injury to personal property (2 counts)
He's being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.
