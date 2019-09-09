CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Two men were arrested on several charges relating to vehicle break-ins throughout Anderson County thanks to the collaboration of several Upstate agencies, police announced Monday.
A press release from the City of Clemson Police Department says they were first alerted to vehicle break-ins on August 27. They say 25 unlocked cars were broken into, and one was stolen from the Ridge Apartments off Issaqueena Trail.
Through their investigation, police learned that the Town of Pendleton had experienced similar break-ins in their jurisdiction the same night.
About a week later, police say deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office came across two individuals actively breaking into cars, and took them into custody.
Investigators were able to recover the stolen vehicle from Clemson within Anderson County.
Jamerio Shiyiem Groves, 19 from Anderson, and Anija Davonnte Walker, 27 from Anderson, were charged by the Clemson Police Department with the following:
- 23 counts of breaking and entering into an automobile
- 4 counts of petit larceny
- 1 count of grand larceny
Both men are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under a $120,000 surety bond.
"Had it not been for the collaboration between all law enforcement agencies these cases very likely would still be unsolved," police said.
All individuals are encouraged to make sure their vehicles are locked when not using them.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: 4 pounds of meth, 3.5 pounds of weed, lots of cash seized from Upstate home during search
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.