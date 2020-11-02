Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are looking for a suspect they say robbed a restaurant delivery driver at gunpoint then stole his vehicle.
According to officers, around 11 p.m. Friday, October 30, the driver arrived at a parking lot on Peacock Lane in South Asheville. Officers say when the driver arrived, the suspect confronted the victim with a handgun and stole their vehicle.
Police say luckily the driver was not hurt during the robbery.
The victim's vehicle is described as a 2009 Acura RDX SUV, silver in color, with a North Carolina tag of HKF-1229. The vehicle has a red Acura tag on the front bumper, and stickers on both sides with the words "Protect by Data Dots." The vehicle was last seen traveling onto Sweeten Creek Road near Airport Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.
