Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Monday afternoon.
According to police, around 4:15 p.m. they responded to an address in the 1400 block of Patton Avenue.
When they arrived on scene, they discovered the victim, identified as 66-year-old Michael Eugene Hirt, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Officers say Hirt was transported to Mission Hospital but later died of his injuries.
Police say a person of interest has been identified in the case, but are asking anyone with information to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
