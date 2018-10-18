ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson police chief said Thursday that a man accused of setting fire inside a Walmart on Monday wanted to create a diversion so he could shoplift.
The Anderson City Fire Department said the fire broke out around 2:27 p.m. Monday at the Anderson Walmart on Highway 28 in the photo center area of the store.
Officials said the store was open at the time of the fire, but all employees and customers made it out safely- no injuries were reported.
Officials also said the sprinkler system activated, helping put the fire out.
On Friday, police Chief Jim Stewart said Michael Robinson was arrested friday morning and charged with arson and shoplifting second degree.
"The investigators from the police and fire department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and SLED working together were able to identify the defendant Michael Travis Robinson through investigative sources," Stewart said in a news release. "The incident stems from the defendant attempting create a diversion and shoplift from Walmart."
A judge set bond for Robinson at $10,000.
