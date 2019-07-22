ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) On Monday, the officials in the City of Abbeville said the search for a missing 87-year-old man suffering from dementia was called off after he was found.
Mr. Eddie C. "Bay Hay" Dunlap was last seen Saturday, July 20 around 10 p.m. on Secession Avenue.
Police say they found him in the same area near, Perry Street at 1:30 p.m. They said he was taken to the hospital, but was responsive.
A search for Dunlap was conducted Monday when crews from the Abbeville Police Department, Abbeville County EMS, Abbeville County Fire, Laurens County Fire, the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office, and Abbeville City and Fire and Rescue set up a base in the parking lot of Southside Baptist Church on Highway 72.
Police say Mr. Dunlap was most likely wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Though he normally wears eyeglasses, police say he didn't have them with him.
We're told by Abbeville police that crews searched for Mr. Dunlap until 5:40 a.m. Monday morning with a dog team that arrived Sunday night.
