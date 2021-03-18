ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Anderson Police Department say a missing teen has been found safe.
It was on Wednesday that officers said 14-year-old Shania Hatton was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at the Anderson Mall on North Main Street.
Police say Shania was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with dark pants and a red face covering.
Detectives did not elaborate where Shania was found, only saying she was safely located.
