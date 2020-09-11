Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are looking for information after they say they found a vehicle shot up Thursday afternoon.
Around 1:45 p.m., officers say they responded to to an address on Walton Street after receiving a call for multiple gunshots in the area.
Police say when they arrived on scene, they discovered over 30 shell casings from two different guns and one vehicle with six bullet holes.
Police say luckily no one was hurt in the shooting.
If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
More news: Police: SWAT called after armed robbery suspect barricades themself in hotel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.