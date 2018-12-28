SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Spartanburg said they are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at Norris Ridge apartments
Police said officers were unable to find a suspect or victim and no one would talk to them when they arrived on scene.
The victim later arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the victim was not cooperating with the investigation
