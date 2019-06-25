Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Easley Police Department and EMS crews were called to the scene of a crash Tuesday morning off Olive Street.
According to officers, a driver over-corrected sending their car off the road and down an embankment crashing into a large tree.
Police tell FOX Carolina crews on scene that two people were in the car when the crash occurred and both were transported to the hospital.
At this time their conditions are unknown. We'll update when more information becomes available.
