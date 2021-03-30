Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greer are seeking information regarding a road rage incident they say took place Monday afternoon near Hampton Road and King Street.
According to police, around 5:50 p.m., shots were fired from a burgundy sedan with a sunroof towards the victim's silver sedan.
Police say both vehicles ended in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 864-877-7906.
