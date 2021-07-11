GREENWOOD, SC ( FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenwood Police Department said on their Facebook page that several traffic lights are out because of the thunderstorm that is moving in through the area.
Police says please slow down when driving, and if the lights are completely out treat the intersection like a 4-way stop.
