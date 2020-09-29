Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say an armed and dangerous suspect has been taken into custody without incident on Tuesday.
Asheville Police say around 11:30 p.m. on September 28, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at the Westville Pub on Haywood Road in West Asheville.
Officers say before they arrived the suspect fled the scene. Police say after investigating he was identified as 30-year-old Garrick Santellus Burton.
Police say Burton has warrants for:
- Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
- Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle
- Driving while license revoked (not impaired)
- Fail to stop at a red light
- Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce
Burton is described as standing 6'1" tall, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has multiple tattoos on his chest, arms and abdomen.
Previously police said to exercise extreme caution and contact 911 immediately if Burton was spotted.
On Tuesday morning around 10:23, officers say he was taken into custody without incident.
More news: Deputies say missing 11-year-old boy in Rutherford County found safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.