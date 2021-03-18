Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a woman after they say she stabbed a victim in the neck.
According to police, an employee of the Western North Carolina Rescue Mission was stabbed around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Officers say when they arrived on scene, the suspect, Faith Denise Cox, still had the knife in her hand. Police say officers convinced Cox to drop the knife and they took her into custody.
Cox was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center and was given an $8,000 bond.
We're told the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
More news: IRS extends federal tax deadline to May 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.