Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a woman after they say she stabbed a victim in the neck. 

According to police, an employee of the Western North Carolina Rescue Mission was stabbed around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

Officers say when they arrived on scene, the suspect, Faith Denise Cox, still had the knife in her hand.  Police say officers convinced Cox to drop the knife and they took her into custody. 

Cox was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center and was given an $8,000 bond.  

We're told the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

