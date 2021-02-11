Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a man they say was wanted for multiple open warrants. Most recently, police say Daniel Raemar Jackson broke into a woman's home and assaulted her.
According to officers, around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, police responded to a reported assault at an apartment on Deaverview Road.
Police say when they arrived they discovered the victim had been assaulted by her estranged boyfriend after he broke into her home, then fled after she was able to escape.
Officers say fortunately the victim only suffered minor injuries during the attack.
Police have charged Jackson with breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and damage to real property.
In addition to the charges, police say Jackson has outstanding warrants for his arrest unrelated to the incident including, five counts of felony probation violation and two indictments of habitual felon.
Police say when Jackson was arrested, he was in the possession of a Glock 22 handgun that was reported stolen out of Henderson County. He's now facing additional charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He's being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on no bond.
