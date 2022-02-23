Greenville Police said they identified a suspect but are still investigating

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect wanted for two armed robberies in Greenville has been arrested, according to Leslie Fletcher with the Greenville Police Department.

The department said at 6:45 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Title Max located at 1601 Laurens Road. 

We're told the suspect presented a knife to the employee on duty, demanded money and then fled on foot down Laurens Road.

Fletcher said short after, officers were called a report of an armed robbery at the Lil' Cricket located at 701 Mauldin Road. 

Deandre Nicholas Eaddy (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

Police spoke with witnesses and then determined the suspect at the Lil' Cricket incident matched the suspect from the armed robbery at Title Max.

According to the Greenville County Detention Center, the suspect, Deandre Nicholas Eaddy is being charged with the following:

  • Kidnapping (2 counts)
  • Armed robbery (2 counts)
  • Possession of gun or knife during commitment of violent crime (2 counts)

