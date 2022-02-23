GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect wanted for two armed robberies in Greenville has been arrested, according to Leslie Fletcher with the Greenville Police Department.
The department said at 6:45 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Title Max located at 1601 Laurens Road.
We're told the suspect presented a knife to the employee on duty, demanded money and then fled on foot down Laurens Road.
Fletcher said short after, officers were called a report of an armed robbery at the Lil' Cricket located at 701 Mauldin Road.
Police spoke with witnesses and then determined the suspect at the Lil' Cricket incident matched the suspect from the armed robbery at Title Max.
According to the Greenville County Detention Center, the suspect, Deandre Nicholas Eaddy is being charged with the following:
- Kidnapping (2 counts)
- Armed robbery (2 counts)
- Possession of gun or knife during commitment of violent crime (2 counts)
Stay tuned for further updates.
MORE NEWS: City of Greenville issues apology following 'in poor taste' post about Black History month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.