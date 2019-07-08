Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, officers with the Greenville Police Department were called to a store on Pelham Road for a strong armed robbery.
Police say around 5:35 p.m. officers received a call from the store's loss prevention officer who stated that the suspect, 51-year-old Darrel Smith, had shoved her to the ground while attempting to steal chicken from the store.
The employee says she followed Smith out of the store and was able to provide a location to police where Smith was hiding.
Police say they found Smith hiding behind some bushes attempting to call a ride to come pick him up.
He was arrested and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center without incident according to officers.
