TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Gainesville Police Department says they are searching a suspect accused of robbing two banks over the past week.
Officers say that they responded to Wells Fargo along Thompson Bridge Road on Friday after a hold up alarm went off. Officer determined that the suspect passed a not to an employee demanding money. No weapons were presented during the incident, and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to officers.
Gainesville officers confirm that this is the same suspect wanted for a bank robbery in Toccoa.
On Wednesday, officers with the Toccoa Police Department said they are searching for a suspect accused of taking money from a bank along Big A Road.
According to Stephens County Emergency Management (SCEM), the suspect was been identified as 42-year-old Sidney Allen McCollum from Pickens County.
Police said McCollum entered the Northeast Georgia Bank and passed the teller a note and demanded money. Police said he left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
SCEM officials said he was driving a white 1997 Ford F-350 four-door truck that he stole in Pickens County. They say the truck has an aluminum toolbox on the back, damage to the passenger side rear quarter panel and front passenger door, and no tag displayed. According to SCEM officials, the original photo is not the truck he was driving.
SCEM officials described McCollum as 5'10, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. They said he was seen wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans, a ball cap and sunglasses, according to police.
McCollum has active felony warrants from Pickens for larceny and domestic violence charges, police said.
TPD says that they are being assisted by the Stephens County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Gunn at the Toccoa Police Department at 706-282-3281, Investigator Kent at the Pickens County Sheriff's Office at 864-898-5534, or GBI Agent Crane at 1-800-597-8477.
