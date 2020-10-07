Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested two men but say a third suspect, considered armed and dangerous, is still at large.
Police say all three are connected to an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, September 18.
Police say around 7 p.m. that night they responded to a report of an armed robbery on Patton Avenue in west Asheville.
Officers say the victim reported being robbed at gunpoint by three males. Police say the victim was not hurt during the incident.
A short time later, detectives were able to locate one of the suspects on New Leicester Highway and say he was taken into custody without incident.
Kevin Ariel Cueva-Villeda was charged with aiding and abetting armed robbery, and conspiracy to sell a schedule VI substance. Cueva-Villeda was held under a $10,000 bond, but has since been released.
On Wednesday, October 7, police say 19-year-old Omar Romero, Jr, has now been taken into custody. Romero, Jr. is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to sell a Schedule VI substance and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Detectives say the other other suspect has been identified and charged with the following:
Nilson Javier Bonilla, 22, of Asheville, has active warrants for his arrest for:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance
Police are seeking the assistance of the public to locate Bonilla, and officers say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Bonilla is described as 22 years old, 5'7", and 146 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and several tattoos on his right arm.
(2) comments
How in God's name was this perp allowed to bail out after an armed robbery?
Obama's dreamers.
