Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say traffic is for the most part back to normal following a tanker fire along Reidville Road in Spartanburg County.
The crash happened near the intersection of Reidville Road at East Blocktock Road and the I-26 interchange around 5:40 a.m.
Police said a sedan collided with an 18-wheeled fuel tanker, causing the tanker to ignite.
Fire Marshal William Smart with the Spartanburg Fire Department said the tanker was hauling approximately 8700 gallons of fuel.
According to Smart, about half the fuel spilled out. Fire crews used dirt to collect the fuel that spilled on the ground.
Police say as of 9 p.m. Blackstock Road is open in both directions. John B White Boulevard is also open to traffic, but drivers are still asked to exercise caution in that area.
According to the fire department, no injuries were reported in connection to the fire.
More news: Deputies investigating accident in Macon Co. that leaves one person injured, another dead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.