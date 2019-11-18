Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, officers with the Belton Police Department say a routine traffic stop led to the Anderson County Bomb Squad being called.
According to police, a suspect was stopped for a moving violation near Breazeale Street and the intersection of Poplar in the Mill Village area of Belton.
Police say the driver, 58-year-old Dusty Ricky Ashley was found to be operating a vehicle without a valid license. Police say his driver's license had been previously suspended indefinitely.
Police took Ashley into custody and searched his passenger, 42-year-old Jaivaro Eugene Dixon after saying they noticed inconsistencies in his story and suspected drug use. Officers say a search of Dixon revealed a pipe he said he used to smoke methamphetamine.
Officer searched the vehicle and discovered a baggy full of a powdered substance believed to be methamphetamine. Also in the vehicle was a hand gernade, handgun ammunition and shotgun ammunition.
According to police, the hand gernade appeared to be a black fragmentation gernade, with the top pin mechanism broken off, and the bottom end sealed with a wax like substance. According to police, officers on scene believed it to have been filled with an explosive substance and sealed to create a possible improvised explosive device.
Officers contacted the Anderson County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad who took custody of the gernade.
Police say the drugs and ammunition were seized as evidence. We're told at this time officers are continuing to investigate how the two suspects came to be in possession of a gernade.
Both Ashley and Dixon were transported to the Anderson County Detention Center.
