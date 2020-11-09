Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives in Asheville are investigating after they say a victim was robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on Yorkshire Street near Hendersonville Road in the Biltmore area.
The victim told police they were confronted by two men in a wooded area. During the confrontation, police say the victim reported one suspect brandished a handgun while the other forcibly took items from their bag. We're told the suspects then fled the scene.
Police tell us the victim was not harmed during the incident.
Asheville police say a preliminary investigation has led them to identify two persons of interest in the case. Detectives are working to actively follow up those leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.
