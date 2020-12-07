WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -
On Monday, Williamston police posted on Facebook that a Christmas decoration belonging to the Williamston Fire Department had been recovered after it was stolen over the weekend.
The fire department posted on Facebook on Saturday morning that the inflatable had been stolen.
According to the post, the fire department said a blow up of Santa riding a fire engine that was purchased on Dec. 6 was stolen from the Williamston Spring Park on Saturday.
The fire department made the following statement:
Needless to say, there will NOT be a replacement, as we struggled to be able to purchase this one. Our funds are extremely low as there was no 4th of July Celebration, No Spring Water Festival, and No Boo- in -the-Park, where we normally raise the monies to purchase such things. If you see Santa riding a blow up Fire Engine, it probably came from the Williamston Spring Park.
On Monday, police posted that the decoration was back in its place and that appropriate action would be taken against the accused culprits:
To our community we want to say "Thank You". Your diligence and keen observations have resulted in the recovery of the Fire Department Santa. Through your tips our investigative unit and patrol officers were able to bring back this vital part of our Christmas Park. The appropriate actions will be taken against those who perpetrated this theft. As always "If you see something, say something" and help us keep a watch on our Park and Town.
