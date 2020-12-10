FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department on Thursday said a woman who had been last seen in October was found and was safe.
According to Forest City PD, 35-year-old Amanda Greene Wilson had been last seen in the Ellenboro area on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
On Wednesday, police asked for the public's help in locating Wilson. One day later, they announced she had been located and thanked the public for their help
