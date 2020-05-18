COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police said a South Carolina woman was arrested after she was accused of setting her car on fire alongside the interstate while her son was in the car, causing the child to suffer severe burns.
Columbia police said the crime happened on Sunday while the car was parked at mile marker one alongside I-126 in Columbia.
Police said Caylin Allise Watson, 23, set the car on fire, causing the boy to suffer severe burns all over his body.
The boy was taken to the Augusta Burn Center and is in critical condition, police said.
Police said Watson was detained immediately after the fire was put out and there was evidence at the scene that it may have been set intentionally. She is charged with attempted murder, arson, and child abuse with great bodily injury.
