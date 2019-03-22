SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - No students were hurt when a school bus crashed on Beechwood Drive while en route to Spartanburg High School, according to Spartanburg District Seven.
The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m.
Six students were on the bus at the time.
The bus left the roadway, glanced off a tree, and rested against a house, according to the Spartanburg Fire Department.
Spartanburg police said the driver told them she was trying to avoid hitting two squirrels that ran out in front of her.
She lost control of the bus, which ran off the right side of the road, then over-corrected and ran off the left side of the road, then spinning around and hitting the tree before stopping against the house.
“Fortunately, there were no injuries and all students are now safely at school,” said Beth Lancaster, a spokesperson for the school district. “Efforts to reach the students’ parents began immediately and most have been contacted at this point.”
Police said the school bus driver was cited for "failure to exercise due care."
MORE NEWS - Investigation underway after human skeleton found in overgrown field off West Main Street in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.