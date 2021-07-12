GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of vandalizing one of the "Wings of the City" statues in Falls park, according to a release.
The Greenville Police Department released images of the man Monday. The incident happened in June, according to police.
According to police, the images show a golf cart driven by a man driving along Furman College Way. Police say that the man can be seen walking down to the statue, returning to the golf cart and then walking back to the statue and pushing it from its pedestal.
Police said that the man appears to be wearing a black hoodie, blue shorts and light colored shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.
PREVIOUSLY: Wings of the City statue vandalized, city says
