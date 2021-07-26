ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police are looking for a man who broke into a home, fought the homeowner, and left the scene, according to the Asheville Police Department.
The department said just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, a homeowner came home and found 18-year-old Nathan Thomas Miller inside with a bag full of stolen items. The owner approached Miller and the two got into a short fight. Miller then fled on foot before officers arrived.
Miller, who has two open warrants for felony breaking and entering and assault and battery, is described as 5'8" and roughly 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Police ask that anyone who knows where Miller may be to call 828-252-1110.
