Alexander Lanier

Alexander Lanier (GPD/Oct. 27, 2021).

 Greenwood Police Department

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA)Police are searching for a man who fled the hospital in Greenwood who is wanted for a domestic and burglary incident, according to Greenwood Police.

According to police, Alexander Lanier fled the hospital at about 4:40 p.m. wearing a red hoodie and gray shorts. They say he also has a shaved head.

Police say the man was taken into custody after a domestic and burglary incident last night, but had to be admitted to the hospital.

Police will continue to investigate and search for him until he is in custody.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.