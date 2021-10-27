GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police are searching for a man who fled the hospital in Greenwood who is wanted for a domestic and burglary incident, according to Greenwood Police.
According to police, Alexander Lanier fled the hospital at about 4:40 p.m. wearing a red hoodie and gray shorts. They say he also has a shaved head.
Police say the man was taken into custody after a domestic and burglary incident last night, but had to be admitted to the hospital.
Police will continue to investigate and search for him until he is in custody.
