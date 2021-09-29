SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said an investigation is underway after they responded to a criminal sexual assault incident Sept. 20.
Police were sent to the intersection of Alexander Avenue and Winsmith Avenue Monday, Sept. 20 around 2 a.m. for a sexual assault, according to the department.
The victim told them she was walking around Priscilla Rumley Park between 11 p.m. on Sept. 19 and 2 a.m. on Sept. 20. While she was walking, a man in a red sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla with a defective headlight, approached her. The victim said he grabbed her, threw her onto the ground, assaulted her and then left the scene in the car.
The suspect is described by police as a tall man with a slim build and dreadlocks. He was wearing a white shirt and red jogging pants at the time of the incident.
The Spartanburg Police Department need your help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Spartanburg PD at 864-596-2065.
