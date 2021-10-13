GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenville Police need the public's help to locate a missing man with dementia.
According to police, 71-year-old Terry Miller left his apartment on Congaree Road at around 1:30 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since that time.
If anyone has information regarding his location, please contact the Greenville Police Department.
MORE NEWS: SLED: Woman operated brothel near childcare facility
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.