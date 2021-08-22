ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson Police Department is searching for a missing teen.
Police said 16-year-old Mason Jant was last seen wearing black and white basketball shorts, a white tank top, and blue and white sneakers on E. Orr Street between 3 and 4 p.m. Saturday.
Jant is 5'9 and 165 pounds, said police.
Police said he was going to an event at the Civic Center and did not return.
If anyone has information regarding Jant, contact Det. K. Brady at 864-328-4496 or email kbrady@cityofandersonsc.com
