ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Anderson Police say they are searching for a runaway teen last seen on Queen Drive in Anderson.
Police say 15-year-old Hunne Liddell is 5-feet-tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
If anyone has information regarding her location contact Det. Kreig Marzolf at 964-231-2249 or kmarzolf@citofandersonsc.com.
