FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Forest City say they are asking for the public's help to look for two runaway teenagers.
The boys, 17-year-old James Angel and 14-year-old Jackson Lingafelt, were last seen on Monday night at a residence on Orchard St. in Forest City, according to police.
Angel is described as a male measuring at around six feet even and weighing around 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Lingafelt is described by police as measuring at around six feet, two inches and weighing around 130 pounds with blone and brown hair blue eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Forest City Police Department (828)-286-2911 or call 911.
