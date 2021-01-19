Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for the public's help locating a suspect accused of shooting someone along Hendersonville Road.
Officers say they responded to Mission Hospital after staff notified them a victim arrived around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police say witnesses reported the shooting happened while the victim was riding in a car traveling north on Hendersonville Road near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Police tell us the shooter was traveling in a 2015 red Nissan Altima behind the victim's vehicle.
We're told the car the victim was traveling in was struck multiple times, hitting the victim once. Police say they are in critical, but stable condition at this time.
The suspect vehicle was later located by the Biltmore Forest Police Department, but the driver and passengers of the 2015 red Nissan Altima have yet to be identified.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD at 828-252-1110.
