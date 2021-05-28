ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson City Police are in the process of searching for a suspect in relations to a car break-in.
Police say it happened on Concord Road. They go on to say the suspect got into a physical altercation with the victim of the car break-in. The victim accidentally shot himself police say.
We have crews on the way to the scene. We will update this article when we know more.
MORE NEWS: Cherokee County Coroner says human remains were found near Mullinax circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.