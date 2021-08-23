ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Asheville Police Department say that the manager of a Discount Tire store was run over by a vehicle while confronting two suspects accused of trying to steal tires.
Police say the incident happened at around 11:40 Saturday morning.
According to police, the suspects were identified as a man and a woman. Police say the male suspect is in his mid-50s with a large build and salt and pepper colored hair.
The female suspect is in her 40s and is tall with a tan complexion, according to officers.
The two suspects were seen in a 2012-2014 black Toyota Highlander with a temporary tag, APD says.
The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to the release.
Anyone with information on the suspects can text TIP2APD at 847411 or call Asheville police at 828-252-1110.
MORE NEWS: $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Upstate grocery store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.