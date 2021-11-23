SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Spartanburg say they are searching for two women accused of scamming a cashier for more than $1000.
According to officers, the incident happened at a Walgreens on W.O. Ezell Boulevard on Monday.
In a police report, officers say that the suspects claimed to be Walgreens employees and convinced the cashier to press the wrong buttons during a transaction.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Spartanburg Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
