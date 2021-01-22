GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police said officers searched the Hampton Ridge subdivision Friday afternoon after getting a call about a suspect in a shed behind a home.
Police said they got the call about 2:25 p.m. and responded to Beauregard Court.
By the time officers arrived, the shed was empty and officers were told the suspect had fled on foot.
Officers then searched the area but did not locate a suspect, a spokesman for the police department said.
MORE NEWS - Prisma no longer accepting walk-ins at Greenville mass vaccination clinic starting on Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.