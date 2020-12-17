SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said Friday that the search was ongoing for a teen accused in a shooting at an apartment complex that killed one victim and injured another person.
The scene unfolded along James. H. Young Street and Mary J. Clement Street.
Maj. Art Littlejohn with Spartanburg PD confirmed they responded to the scene just after 3 p.m. Thursday in reference to shots fired.
He said one man was found dead in a driveway.
The man who died was later identified as 40-year-old Terrell Antonio Cohen of Spartanburg.
Littlejohn said the surviving victim was found in a car. That victim, a man, suffered multiple injuries.
Littlejohn did not know the man's condition on Friday morning.
Witnesses told police the shooting happened as kids were getting off of a school bus.
Police said the suspect is 17-year-old Jolyne Shamor Nijer Rector-Mills of Spartanburg. He's charged with murder and still not in custody as of writing.
The investigation is ongoing, and SPD is asking anyone with information to call in a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.